Centersquare Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 79.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 221,055 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,284,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 77,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 74.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 50,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 39,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $981.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

