Centersquare Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 291,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of EPR Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $186,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. 5,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

