Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,490 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

