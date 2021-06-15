Centogene (CNTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $209.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $27.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

