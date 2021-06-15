Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 31,198 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,198 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 466,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,831. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.