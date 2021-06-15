Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 106,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

