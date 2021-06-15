Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,005,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

