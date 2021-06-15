Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

DHR traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.17. 23,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $166.14 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

