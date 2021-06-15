CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

