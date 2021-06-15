CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.74

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.74 and last traded at $91.74, with a volume of 3754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Get CGI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.27.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.