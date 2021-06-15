Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
Chemung Financial stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85.
In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127 in the last three months. 19.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.