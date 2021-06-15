Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127 in the last three months. 19.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

