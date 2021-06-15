Chewy, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3,753.50, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after buying an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after buying an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chewy by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

