Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.17.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of CHWY traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.52. Chewy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00.
In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
