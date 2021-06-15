Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CHWY traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.52. Chewy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

