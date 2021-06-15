Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,271 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up about 1.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.81.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

