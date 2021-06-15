Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 2,708 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after buying an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 139,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,195,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $53.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.