Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 4,331 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 913,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. 3,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,664. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

