Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.22. 886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,333. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04.

