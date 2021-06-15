Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 421.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 311,359 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 989,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,620,412. The firm has a market cap of $351.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

