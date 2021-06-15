Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,670 shares of company stock worth $41,950,472 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.93. The stock had a trading volume of 145,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,258. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $171.27 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.94.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

