China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CYD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. 123,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,898. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $731.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

