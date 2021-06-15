CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.34% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $2,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 168,614 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 43,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

