CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,059 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

