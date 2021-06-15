CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPDIU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

