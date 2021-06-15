CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 164,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,254. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

