CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $567,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,206,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,762,000 after buying an additional 1,765,151 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 244,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.62.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

