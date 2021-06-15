CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter.

BST stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

