CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,646 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -576.10 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.54.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.