CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The India Fund by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The India Fund by 50.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFN opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

