CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.13. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

