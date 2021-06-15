CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after buying an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,530,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,258,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

