Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 109,236 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 109,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 720,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,989,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 838,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,896,000 after buying an additional 111,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,418,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $209.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.29. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.