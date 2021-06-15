Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 120.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,670 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for 1.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Shaw Communications worth $31,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

