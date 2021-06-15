Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,209. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

