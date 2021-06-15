Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $79.58 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Bank of Montreal worth $79,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

