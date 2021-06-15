Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. 52,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,454,744. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

