Cidel Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,261. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

