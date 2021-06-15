Cidel Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,320,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.50. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

