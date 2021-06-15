Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Down 41.3% in May

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 10,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,713,010. The company has a market cap of $255.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.53.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cinedigm by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 219.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 468,153 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.