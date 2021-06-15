Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $353.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

