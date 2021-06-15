Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 12,212,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,951,340. The firm has a market cap of $226.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

