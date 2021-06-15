CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.45. Approximately 13,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 556,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after buying an additional 103,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,108,000 after buying an additional 131,948 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

