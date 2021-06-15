Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the May 13th total of 801,700 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,775. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Citi Trends by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

