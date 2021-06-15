Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 797.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,625 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.06. 199,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,563,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

