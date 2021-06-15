City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

CIO opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $95,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $108,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

