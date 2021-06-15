Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $76,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 468,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 268,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 242,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

