Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the May 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,844,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCTC stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

