Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Clearwater Paper worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE CLW opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $485.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

