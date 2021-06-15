Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 80.8% in May

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the May 13th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,323. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.