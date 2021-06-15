CM Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 34.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. 38,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

