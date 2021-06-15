CM Management LLC Acquires 75,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Selecta Biosciences comprises about 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.35% of Selecta Biosciences worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 1,059,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 474,873 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.80. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $582.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,600. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

